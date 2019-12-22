Philly's Holiday Garden Railway lights the night

Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crews recover second victim in South Philadelphia explosion, collapse
Joseph Segel, Philly entrepreneur who founded QVC, dies
Meek Mill invites group of Philly kids to NYC shopping spree
Students show up at school dressed as KKK members
Crime Fighters: Who killed Marques Riggins?
AccuWeather: Milder Sunday
A local yacht Club plays Santa helping a young boy fighting Cancer
Show More
Principal: Brother of student killed in South Philly explosion
Arrest made in fatal Somerton hit-and-run
Eagles' Darren Sproles retiring after 2019 season
Wawa data breach: How you can protect yourself
Philadelphia Eagles Fan Cruise to set sail in 2021
More TOP STORIES News