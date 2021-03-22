Sneak peek at the 2021 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Around June, South Philadelphia's FDR Park will be transformed into a garden oasis, what PHS President Matt Rader describes as, "the perfect answer for a healthy, safe and beautiful Flower Show."The theme is Habitat: Nature's Masterpiece and this is the first time in its 193-year history that the Flower Show will be held outdoors.The park's iconic gazebo on the banks of the lake will serve as the show's entrance garden. It will be covered in flowers by celebrity florist Jeff Leatham.As you stroll over the historic bridge to the Design District, you'll see the huge lawn between the Boathouse and the Swedish Museum filled with 27 gardens and floral sculptures.You'll find the Plant District on one side of the giant lawn, a place where you can learn all about plants and even buy them for your own garden.The Garden District will be on the other side where you can get your hands dirty, participating in the Subaru potting parties and taking a new horticulture class this year that will teach you how to beautify 'hell strips,' those short little pieces of lawn between the sidewalk and the curb that nobody knows what to do with.There will a Gardener's Grove too, an Enchanted Forest kind of place, where you can picnic. PHS is offering picnic baskets, this year, that you can pre-order with your tickets. The bags will be ready for pick-up when you arrive, providing a socially distanced safe way to eat.June 5-131500 Pattison Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa. 191451900 Pattison Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa. 19145215-389-1776