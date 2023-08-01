Woman rescued after falling 20 feet into well inside Pilesgrove Twp., NJ home

There was a massive effort to rescue a woman from a well in Pilesgrove, Salem County.

PILEGROVE TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- There was a massive effort to rescue a woman from a well in Pilesgrove, Salem County.

It happened around 4 p.m. Monday on the 200 block of Woodstown-Daretown Road.

Police say the woman fell 20 feet into the well that was inside the residence.

It took crews about an hour to free her.

She was immediately flown to an area hospital.

Officials say she suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Further details on how she fell into the well were not immediately available.