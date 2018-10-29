U.S. & WORLD

Pipe bomb suspect set for Florida court appearance

EMBED </>More Videos

Pipe bomb suspect set for Florida court appearance. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on October 29, 2018.

By CURT ANDERSON
MIAMI --
The Florida man accused of sending packages containing explosive material to prominent Democrats and other opponents of President Donald Trump is due to make his first court appearance.

An initial hearing is set Monday afternoon in Florida federal court for 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc, who faces five federal charges. Sayoc was arrested Friday in Florida after investigators said they identified him through fingerprint and DNA evidence.
EMBED More News Videos

Suspect Cesar Sayoc detained in Florida in connection with possible explosive devices as reported by Dann Cuellar during Action News at 11 on October 26, 2018.



Sayoc is being prosecuted in New York, so his Florida hearing will likely be brief and process-oriented. The main issue will be whether he waives extradition to New York and whether he seeks release on bail.

Authorities say Sayoc faces more than 50 years in prison if convicted on all charges related to pipe bombs sent to political figures across the country.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldbomb threatpipe bombsuspicious objectsuspicious package
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Man survives days in mine shaft, fights off rattlesnakes
Indonesia Lion Air flight with 189 on board crashes into sea
This skeleton family's daily antics will tickle your funny bone
What is Gab, the social network used by Pittsburgh shooting suspect?
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Names released of all 11 victims of synagogue shooting
Local synagogues hold vigils for Pittsburgh shooting victims
'Kind, good people': What we know about Pittsburgh shooting victims
Indonesia Lion Air flight with 189 on board crashes into sea
Police: College-age man in costume shouts 'God isn't real' in church
Red Sox beat Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5 to win World Series title
Wentz's 3 TD passes give Eagles win vs. Jags in London
Man survives days in mine shaft, fights off rattlesnakes
Show More
2 women shot to death in Allentown
AccuWeather: Breezy and Cool Today, Big Warm Up Coming
Eagles Nation descends on Wembley Stadium
Future service dogs: Help name these puppies!
2 winning tickets sold for $750 million Powerball jackpot
More News