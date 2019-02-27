Pizza deliveryman from Ardmore killed in "setup" robbery

A pizza deliveryman was shot and killed while responding to a home under construction in what Philadelphia police call a setup.Sean McGrath says he and his family are grieving over the shooting death of Bobby Jenkins, the deliveryman they often saw working in their Overbrook Park neighborhood.McGrath says Jenkins worked at Stacy's Pizza on Haverford Avenue just a half mile away."He just delivered cheesesteaks and pizza three days ago to us. My wife had a chance to speak to him and just introduce herself," McGrath said.Police say the 30-year-old Ardmore man was delivering a pizza order around 7 p.m. Tuesday along the 7600 block of Woodcrest Avenue.Authorities say Jenkins had no idea he was walking into a staged robbery that would ultimately end his life."The house is under construction right now so we believe that the individuals who did this broke into the rear of the property and staged this robbery, and it turned into a homicide," Philadelphia Police Captain Ray Evers said.Police say the victim walked up to the home and was shot once in the chest.Neighbors heard the gunshots and called police.Jenkins was rushed to the hospital where he later died.Police say money was stolen, but did not disclose the amount."It's senseless for a little bit of money, just can't imagine that a life would be worth that," McGrath said.Investigators dusted the front door and the back door for fingerprints. But Police Commissioner Richard Ross says they are going to need the public's help. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.Police have notified other pizza parlors and delivery businesses in the area. They're urging drivers to be extra vigilant as they search for the gunman.-----