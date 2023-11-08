In the Pocono Mountains, you can participate in a guided utility task vehicle (UTV) tour that provides exclusive access to the area behind the Pocono Raceway and grandstands.

Grab your friends and experience an exclusive UTV Tour of the Pocono Mountains

In the Pocono Mountains, you can participate in a guided utility task vehicle (UTV) tour that provides exclusive access to the area behind the Pocono Raceway and grandstands.

Explore an eight-mile trail, where you can travel anywhere from 10-13 miles in an hour.

There are also trails across the road, as well as a challenge course with dirt mounds and concrete barricades. Mud pits are a new addition to the course which makes for a fun, muddy activity for everyone.

For your convenience, there are vehicles groups of two, four and six people perfect for people who wish to ride together.

This activity is open for families and is also a great activity for a celebratory event, like a bachelor or bachelorette party.

Riders of all levels are welcome from novice to experienced, making it the perfect family adventure.