Police: 2 men with towels over their faces invade home of 84-year-old woman in Cobbs Creek

Police said two men wearing towels over their faces broke into a Cobbs Creek home Thursday night.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. on the 6000 block of Sansom Street.

Investigators said an 82-year-old woman was in her bedroom when two men kicked in the door and entered the house.

The first suspect is described as a short, heavy black man with a dark complexion. The second was said to be a slim black man.

The pair left with a keyboard, cell phone and nearly $200 in cash.

No arrests have been made.

