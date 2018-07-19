PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Police said two men wearing towels over their faces broke into a Cobbs Creek home Thursday night.
It happened around 8:40 p.m. on the 6000 block of Sansom Street.
Investigators said an 82-year-old woman was in her bedroom when two men kicked in the door and entered the house.
The first suspect is described as a short, heavy black man with a dark complexion. The second was said to be a slim black man.
The pair left with a keyboard, cell phone and nearly $200 in cash.
No arrests have been made.
