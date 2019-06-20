Police: 5 suspects sought for purse snatching and attack in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for five suspects in connection with a purse snatching and an attack.

Investigators released a video of the suspects Thursday.

It happened back on June 12.

Police say one of these men grabbed a woman's bag in the 2500 block of Spruce Street and ran off.

A witness saw the purse snatching and chased the robber.

Four other suspects then jumped in to stop that witness.

They knocked the man to the ground, punched and kicked him before running off.
