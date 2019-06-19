Police arrest suspected drunk driver with a human torso in his car

KNOXVILLE, T.N. -- A routine traffic stop led to a grisly discovery inside a car in Knoxville, Tennessee.Police said they found a human torso on the passenger side floorboard of a driver's car. They believe it was the remains of a pedestrian who had been hit and killed.Authorities arrested the driver, Dorrae Johnson, after a brief chase early Sunday morning.Police spotted the torso when they went to turn off the car. The lower half of the body was later found at the accident scene.The officer who arrested Johnson said he appeared intoxicated.Johnson is charged with vehicular homicide, evading arrest and driving while license revoked.