Police arrest suspected drunk driver with a human torso in his car

KNOXVILLE, T.N. -- A routine traffic stop led to a grisly discovery inside a car in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Police said they found a human torso on the passenger side floorboard of a driver's car. They believe it was the remains of a pedestrian who had been hit and killed.

Authorities arrested the driver, Dorrae Johnson, after a brief chase early Sunday morning.

Police spotted the torso when they went to turn off the car. The lower half of the body was later found at the accident scene.

The officer who arrested Johnson said he appeared intoxicated.

Johnson is charged with vehicular homicide, evading arrest and driving while license revoked.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tennesseearrestcrimebody found
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Over 16.5 tons of cocaine worth $1 billion seized at port
VIDEO: Great White Shark shocks fishermen off Jersey Shore
Step closer to speed cameras on Roosevelt Boulevard
Rescuers free woman from flipped SUV on Boulevard
Strangers help family after thieves steal wheelchair ramps
Study: Flesh-eating bacteria on the rise in Delaware Bay
Venomous snake bites woman doing laundry in Berks Co.
Show More
Suspect slashes tires on police vehicles near City Hall
Former principal in court after being charged in deadly hit-and-run
Woman found dead in abandoned home in Philly
Trump kicks off 2020 campaign at Orlando rally
Now On Sale: Eagles announce public practice at Linc, cost $10
More TOP STORIES News