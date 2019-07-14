At least 8 people shot in West Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least eight people have been shot in West Philadelphia on Saturday night, according to Philadelphia police.

It happened around 9 p.m. at 54th and Lansdowne Avenue.

Police say six men and one woman were injured in the shooting. Further details on the eighth victim have not been released.

All victims are listed in stable condition at an area hospital.



Police say the victims range in ages from 18- 28 years old.



No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
