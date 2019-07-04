Husband's body found after wife pulled from Delaware River, child found alone in car: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The bodies of a husband and wife were discovered in the Delaware River Thursday morning and their child was found alone in a car near the scene, Philadelphia police confirm to Action News.

Crews first pulled a 30-year-old woman from the river along the 700 block of South Christopher Columbus Boulevard around 5:45 a.m. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police on the scene found a 5-year-old girl sitting by herself inside a Nissan SUV. She told authorities she was with her father.

The child was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia as a precaution.

Police searched for the father around the scene, but was unable to locate him.

Just before 10:30 a.m., authorities discovered the body of a man in the river by Columbus Boulevard and Lombard Circle. He was pulled from the river and pronounced dead by the Marine Unit.



The identities of the victims have not been released, however, police confirm they were the parents of the child.

Police said the investigation is active and ongoing.
