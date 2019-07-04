Husband's body found after wife pulled from Delaware River, child found alone in car: Philadelphia Police

Crews first pulled a 30-year-old woman from the river along the 700 block of South Christopher Columbus Boulevard around 5:45 a.m. She was pronounced dead a short time later.
Police on the scene found a 5-year-old girl sitting by herself inside a Nissan SUV. She told authorities she was with her father.
The child was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia as a precaution.
Police searched for the father around the scene, but was unable to locate him.
Just before 10:30 a.m., authorities discovered the body of a man in the river by Columbus Boulevard and Lombard Circle. He was pulled from the river and pronounced dead by the Marine Unit.
A man has just been found dead floating in the Delaware River by Lombard Cr. and Columbus Blvd. this comes after a woman was pulled from the river earlier this morning. A child was also found abandoned in a Nissan SUV near the scene. @6abc pic.twitter.com/xjs3y9faFB— Bob Brooks (@BobBrooks6abc) July 4, 2019
The identities of the victims have not been released, however, police confirm they were the parents of the child.
Police said the investigation is active and ongoing.