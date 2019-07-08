13-year-old boy's hands partially amputated after firework explosion, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young child was hospitalized after a firework exploded in his hands on Monday night, according to Philadelphia police.
It happened just before 6 p.m. on the 5000 block of Summerdale Avenue.
Police say a 13-year-old boy was trying to light a firework when an explosion occurred.
The boy's hands were partially amputated, said investigators.
He was rushed to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
This incident comes just a week after a 9-year-old girl suffered "life-altering injuries" after an illegal explosive device exploded inside her Kensington home.
