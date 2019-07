Police: Burglar robs home after breaking in through doggy door

CLACKAMAS, Ore. (WPVI) -- The Sherriff's Office in Clackamas, Oregon, is looking to identify a suspect who made off with jewelry, electronics, and other possessions after breaking into a home through a "doggie door" earlier this month.The break-in was captured on surveillance footage inside the home and shared to the County's Facebook page via Storyful . Local authorities have nicknamed the suspect the "Doggie Door bandit".The suspect's face is captured on the camera before he pulls a hood over his face and covers the camera with a blanket.