Police: Burglar robs home after breaking in through doggy door

CLACKAMAS, Ore. (WPVI) -- The Sherriff's Office in Clackamas, Oregon, is looking to identify a suspect who made off with jewelry, electronics, and other possessions after breaking into a home through a "doggie door" earlier this month.
The break-in was captured on surveillance footage inside the home and shared to the County's Facebook page via Storyful. Local authorities have nicknamed the suspect the "Doggie Door bandit".
The suspect's face is captured on the camera before he pulls a hood over his face and covers the camera with a blanket.
