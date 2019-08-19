burglary

Burglars break into pawn shop through construction site next door, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said burglars broke in through a home under construction and made their way into a pawn shop next door in the Kensington section of the city Monday morning.

Officers responded to an alarm at the Advanced Pawn shop on the 2300 of Jasper Street around 4:30 a.m.

Investigators said the burglars made their way up to the second floor through an elevator hatch.

While there they broke into two display cases.

Police called in K-9 crews to help in the investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kensington (philadelphia)burglaryphilly newsconstruction
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BURGLARY
Raccoon gets stuck in a vending machine
Doorbell cameras show armed man attempting to rob two homes
Dog the Bounty Hunter's business burglarized, wife's gear stolen
Trio steals $15K in Apple products from NJ Target, police say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fallen tree injures 9 people at Bucks Co. swim club
4 in custody after car flips during police chase in Delaware
DA expected to outline charges in connection to police standoff, shooting
AccuWeather: Heat Advisory today and Tuesday.
Suspicious device thrown at Tacony home sparks fire, officials say
10 people injured in Berks County house fire
Obama's high school basketball jersey sells for $120K
Show More
Video: Men rescue cruise ship passenger in wheelchair who fell off dock
Officials: 2 dead following plane crash in New Castle Co.
Firefighters called to Point Breeze home for two fires hours apart
Man arrested for double stabbing in Winslow Township
Suspect Maurice Hill charged in Philadelphia police shooting
More TOP STORIES News