Burglars break into pawn shop through construction site next door, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said burglars broke in through a home under construction and made their way into a pawn shop next door in the Kensington section of the city Monday morning.Officers responded to an alarm at the Advanced Pawn shop on the 2300 of Jasper Street around 4:30 a.m.Investigators said the burglars made their way up to the second floor through an elevator hatch.While there they broke into two display cases.Police called in K-9 crews to help in the investigation.