ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An early-morning police pursuit through Emmaus, Lehigh County ended with a crash in Allentown.According to investigators, a driver sped away from a traffic stop just after midnight Monday and police gave chase.The suspect lost control at Emmaus and 3rd streets, damaging four parked cars, before landing in someone's front yard.Video from the scene showed car parts were scattered everywhere.Police said the driver and passenger in the fleeing vehicle were injured.No police officers were injured.