Police are investigating a triple shooting that has left an 8 year old, a 16 year old and a 15 year old injured in West Philadelphia.It happened just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of 60th and Ludlow streets.Police said the 8-year-old boy was shot in the right side of his face, the 16 year old was shot in the foot and the 15 year old was shot in the hip.All three victims were taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.It is unclear what sparked the shooting, but police said the two older victims were the targets of the shooting and were outside on Ludlow Street when shot. The 8-year-old boy was inside of his home when a bullet struck him."It's a very tragic thing. Fortunately, everyone is going to survive, but you have three gunshot victims and no one over the age of 16. It's very sad," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard RossNo arrests have been made as of this time.------