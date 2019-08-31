Police: Reading day care employee arrested for inappropriate touching of child

READING, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police in Reading, Berks County arrested a day care employee.Officials say Andrew McCollin is facing charges for inappropriately touching a child at the Bright Horizon Family Solutions center.Investigators say McCollin first denied the accusations but later admitted to inappropriately touching the young victim on more than one occasion.The teacher was taken into custody Friday.Detectives are now trying to determine if there are other victims.