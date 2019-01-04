Police discover burned body in West Philadelphia

Police discover burned body in West Philadelphia. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on January 4, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Investigators found the burned body of a woman in West Philadelphia.

Officers on patrol made the disturbing discovery around 1:30 a.m. Friday on the 4400 block of Ludlow Street.

Police say a gasoline can and a lighter were near her body on the sidewalk.

Investigators are now working to identify the victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the medical examiner will have to determine if foul play was involved.

