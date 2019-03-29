Crime & Safety

Driver shot by man in 70s after apparent road rage incident in Lawncrest, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Driver shot by man in 70s after apparent road rage incident in Lawncrest, police say. Brian Taff has more on Action News at 10 p.m. on March 28, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating an apparent road rage shooting that left a man injured on Thursday night.

Police tell Action News that they were contacted by a man in his 70s who stated he shot a 41-year-old male driver after he came under attack while in his car.

Police say the 41-year-old man allegedly kicked the other man's vehicle. That's when the man in his 70s-who has a license to carry-opened fire.

EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia police are investigating an apparent road rage shooting that left a man injured on Thursday night.



The shooting victim attempted to flee the scene but officers found him a short time later.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he's listed in critical condition.

Police are continuing their investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyphiladelphia newscrimeshooting
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Wawa shooter in custody, used possible assault rifle
I-76 WB shut down at Montgomery Drive following accident, fuel spill
Driver crashes through front of Hatboro salon
Fatal car crash closes portion of Route 41 in Chester County
AccuWeather: Lots of Clouds, Milder Today
Temple holds second Mumps vaccine clinic
Teen gets 55 acceptance letters, $1.3 million in scholarships
Show More
DoorDash driver sips milkshake before delivery
California couple finds hidden camera in Airbnb rental
Man's $2 Babe Ruth card could fetch more than $4.5 million
Allergy sufferer's nightmare: Helicopter stirs up cloud of pollen
Students protest after school board votes in favor of metal detectors
More TOP STORIES News