Philadelphia Police: 'Goodie bag' doctor from Montco charged with fraud

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Montgomery County doctor faces charges for illegally handing out what investigators described as "goodie bags" of prescription drugs to patients.

Sixty-year-old Andrew Berkowitz of Huntingdon Valley operated a practice in Philadelphia's Somerton neighborhood under the name 'A+ Pain Management.'

Prosecutors said Berkowitz's patients would leave his office with a "goodie bag" filled with drugs including oxycodone and muscle relaxers.

Berkowitz is accused of then billing insurers for medically unnecessary treatments and prescription drugs.

Prosecutors said he obtained payments from insurers of more than $4,000 for each bag.

He has been charged by indictment with 19 counts of health care fraud, and 23 counts of distributing oxycodone outside the course of professional practice and without a legitimate medical purpose.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pa. newsphilly newsdoctor arresteddoctorsfraud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Massive fire rips through Cheltenham Township strip mall
Philly veteran learns final resting place of fallen friend
Hahnemann Univ. Hospital ordered to 'cease and desist' closure plans
1 killed, 1 injured in West Philadelphia shooting
$10K reward offered after mural honoring slain Philly officer vandalized
Certain dog food linked to serious form of canine heart disease
People warned to stay out of New Jersey's largest lake
Show More
2 dead, 1 injured after small plane crashes into North Carolina home
AccuWeather: Hot, Humidity Rising Today
Bank of America will no longer do business with companies that run detention centers
25 shots fired into crowd in Point Breeze
FACT CHECK: Claims from night 2 of Democratic debate opener
More TOP STORIES News