Delaware State Police ID 4 people found dead in tent

Authorities are investigating after four people were found dead inside a tent in a wooded area in Delaware on Tuesday.

STANTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police have identified the four people found dead inside a tent on Tuesday afternoon.Two male victims, 62-year-old Joseph Messick and 36-year-old Sydney Messick, are identified as uncle and nephew.Police said two others, 36-year-old Avelina Demato and 33-year-old Timothy Cunningham, are not related to each other or the Messicks.Relatives and friends of the victims declined to speak on camera, but had said the four victims were an uncle, his nephew, his girlfriend and a friend-- all from the Stanton area who were living homeless.The discovery was made around 3 p.m. near the Walgreens in the area off Main Street in Stanton.According to authorities, there was a propane heater with the tent, but they cannot say if it contributed to the deaths."At this point in the investigation, we can state that no foul play is suspected," Delaware State Police said.Police said the Division of Forensic Science will determine the specific cause and manner of death, as well as a possible length of time between their deaths and the time that they were discovered, after autopsies are performed.