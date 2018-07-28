Police investigate double shooting in Southwest Philadelphia

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia Police are investigating a double shooting in the city overnight.
The Action Cam was on the scene on the 6600 block of Woodland Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.
Police were called just after 12:15 a.m. Saturday to investigate reports of gunfire.
There they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, one of them in critical condition.
No word yet on what led to this shooting.
