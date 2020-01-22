feel good

Terminally ill dog fulfills bucket list, becomes police K-9 for a day

PASCO, Wash. -- Police in Pasco, Washington, helped a terminally ill dog named Eddie fulfill some bucket list activities, including becoming an honorary police K-9.

Eddie has an inoperable tumor and 6 to 12 months to live, according to the Pasco Police. But the good boy was all smiles as he visited area businesses alongside Officer Taylor and Detective Lee on on Monday, January 20.



After being sworn in, Eddie's mission for the day was to visit stores in the Pasco and Richland areas and pick up items donated to benefit Mikey's Chance Canine Rescue, police said.

During his big day out Eddie got to wear a police jacket, play in a pool filled with toys, and was even interviewed at local station KNDU.



Mikey's Chance Canine Rescue is taking care of Eddie in his final months and has found a foster family to ease him through his hospice care, police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswashingtontumorterminal illnessk 9u.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
High school graduation goes digital!
'Tequila fairy' lifts spirits of workers who lost jobs due to COVID-19
Man creates special date nights for pregnant wife at Chicago hospital
Honeybees for Heroes brings therapeutic beekeeping to local veterans, first responders
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Walk-up ordering at Philly restaurants now allowed
LIVE | Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
More TOP STORIES News