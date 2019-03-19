PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said the 23-year old man shot outside of his home in the city's Logan section Monday might be a case of mistaken identity.
Eric Perry was shot at least ten times early Monday morning on the 5300 block of Sydenham Street.
His family says Perry is a recent college graduate and has no previous run-ins with police.
Police are reviewing surveillance cameras in the neighborhood as they search for Perry's killer.
Logan homicide might have been case of mistaken identity, police say
