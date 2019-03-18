Recent college graduate gunned down outside his Logan home

23-year-old man gunned down outside of Logan home.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A recent college graduate was gunned down outside of his home in the city's Logan section early Monday morning.

It happened just before 2 a.m. in the back driveway of a home on the 5300 block of North 16th Street.



The victim was identified as 23-year-old Eric Perry.1

Action News spoke with the young man's father, William Perry, who said his son was a recent grad of Post University, in Waterbury, Connecticut. He said his son was a caring person, and is now trying to figure out why he was shot.

"He was a good kid, it's just hard you know, he did everything right," Perry said.

According to investigators, Eric Perry had been out getting something to eat, parked his car and was about to walk into his home when he was shot multiple times. At least ten shots were fired.

Numerous 911 calls came in. After hearing the gunshots, neighbors ran out to help.



Police said neighbors reported finding the man lying in the driveway, unconscious. He had been shot multiple times about the chest, torso and arms.

Perry was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead around 2:20 a.m.

Police said they don't know the motive at this time.

"It would appear that he was targeted. Does that mean that he was the intended target? It could be a case of mistaken identity," said Captain Jason Smith.

While police currently do not have a description of the suspect, there are some surveillance cameras in the area and investigators are hopeful they can learn more.
