A 40-year-old man from Wilmington was arrested for allegedly attempting to hit a police officer with his car.Harrington police say Andy Leary fled from a traffic stop on South DuPont Highway near Corn Crib Road around 6 p.m.They say Leary began driving on the wrong side of the road while police pursued him.Eventually, police say Leary lost control and hit an officer's cruiser before coming to a stop in a field.Investigators found heroin and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.There is no word on whether the officer was injured.------