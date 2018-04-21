Police: Northern California man wearing American flag shorts steals beer truck

EMBED </>More Videos

Investigators say a half-naked California man stole a beer truck while the driver was making a delivery. (Santa Rosa Police Department)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. --
A man wearing nothing but American flag shorts stole a beer truck from the parking lot of a liquor store, according to investigators.

The bizarre crime happened just before noon on Thursday, April 19, in Santa Rosa, California. Investigators say the driver of a Coors truck was inside a store making a delivery when the suspect jumped into the truck and drove off.

A customer notified the driver, who immediately contacted police. The truck was equipped with a GPS tracker, and police located it just down the road within minutes.

Less than an hour later, 46-year-old Matt Lane Hermsmeyer was found hiding in the bushes and taken into custody.

Hermsmeyer, who has priors for auto theft, resisting arrest and probation violation, was booked into Sonoma County jail, according to police.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
beeru.s. & worldpolice chasebizarrenorthern californiacrimeauto theftCalifornia
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News