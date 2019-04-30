Man shot in face while driving in North Philadelphia, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5277294" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Man critical after being shot in face while driving in North Philadelphia: Jeannette Reyes reports on Action News at 4 a.m., April 30, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said a man was shot in the face while driving in the Tioga-Nicetown section of the city late Monday.Police said it was around 11 p.m. when the 28-year-old victim was driving a Chevy Malibu down the 1400 block of Saint Luke Street near Broad Street.According to investigators, the man was approaching the light when two shots rang out, with one of the bullets shattering the driver's side window and striking the victim in the cheek. The bullet lodged in his throat area."It sounded more like a shotgun than a regular gun. It sounded like boom," said neighbor Mamie Marsh.Witnesses said the man opened the door and fell to the ground, where other drivers and passersby provided aid.Among those first on the scene was the victim's wife.Police said the man was following his wife in a separate car after leaving another location.One witness, who asked to remain anonymous, helped police scoop the man into a patrol car."I see the guy, he was on the ground. He was just lying there," said the man. "I still got his blood on my hands. Me and two police officers put him in the back of the cop car."Police said they are interviewing witnesses to the aftermath of the shooting but haven't found any who saw the actual shooter.Investigators said they are hoping nearby surveillance cameras can provide some much-needed clues."Northwest Detectives are in the process of retrieving those recordings to see if they recorded anything that can help us in this critical shooting investigation," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.The man was taken to Temple University Hospital where he underwent surgery. Officials said he has been upgraded from critical to stable condition.Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police.