Police: Man sought for a spree of robberies in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police beefed up patrols Saturday night at businesses along Cottman Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia.They're looking for a man caught by the store surveillance camera. They say he held up four stores over the past four days.Assistant Manager at Sally Beauty Morgan Reed said, "The note says you're being robbed." So she looks up and "the guy locks our door."The first robbery took place at the Sally Beauty Supply in Mayfair.Morgan Reed says her manager was working Wednesday morning when a man who had what looked to be a gun under his shirt walked in. He demanded cash and stash of clippers."It's really scary because he's doing this for nothing. This is a tiny Sally's," she said.Police believe the same suspect hit DiGuilio Clothing store on the 6900 block of Frankford Ave on Friday at 1 p.m.Then at 9:30 p.m. Friday, he's believed to have held up a clerk at Dollar Tree on the 2100 block of Cottman Avenue. Then this morning, just a few yards away a different Sally Beauty Supply was hit while customers were inside.The suspect was described as a man in his 40s or 50s with a thin build somewhere between 5'5 and 5'10."No one was hurt during any of the robberies, but that doesn't make it any easier for Reed who says she and her colleagues will be on edge until police find the suspect."We can't leave without locking up and leaving together. We're staring out windows. Is he going to come tomorrow? Is he going to come back?" added Reed.