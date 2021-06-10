Police: Man threatened code enforcement officer ahead of explosions, fire in Eagleville

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10772221" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lower Providence Township police provide update on Eagleville fires on June 10, 2021.

EAGLEVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Multiple homes went up in flames in Eagleville, Pennsylvania on Thursday afternoon after authorities say a code enforcement officer encountered a homeowner who was allegedly armed with a weapon.It happened during what police are calling a "follow up inspection" just before 1 p.m. near a home on the 4000 block of Cardin Place.After the homeowner displayed a firearm, additional officers responded and engaged with the man before he retreated back into the home, according to Lower Providence Township Police Chief Mike Jackson.Soon after, there were a series of explosions. Jackson said three homes caught on fire, and an active firefight was still underway as of 3 p.m.A search for the homeowner is still ongoing."As of right now, we are trying to locate the individual who may or may not be inside the residence," said Jackson.Views from Chopper 6 showed plumes of smoke billowing into the sky after the reported explosion.One person sustained minor injuries.The incident forced nearby residents to shelter in place but that order has since been lifted.Police have not identified the man that is being sought by police.