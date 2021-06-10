Police: Man threatened code enforcement officer ahead of explosions, fire in Eagleville

EMBED <>More Videos

Explosions spark large fire in Eagleville, Pa.; investigation underway

EAGLEVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Multiple homes went up in flames in Eagleville, Pennsylvania on Thursday afternoon after authorities say a code enforcement officer encountered a homeowner who was allegedly armed with a weapon.

It happened during what police are calling a "follow up inspection" just before 1 p.m. near a home on the 4000 block of Cardin Place.

After the homeowner displayed a firearm, additional officers responded and engaged with the man before he retreated back into the home, according to Lower Providence Township Police Chief Mike Jackson.

EMBED More News Videos

Lower Providence Township police provide update on Eagleville fires on June 10, 2021.



Soon after, there were a series of explosions. Jackson said three homes caught on fire, and an active firefight was still underway as of 3 p.m.

A search for the homeowner is still ongoing.

"As of right now, we are trying to locate the individual who may or may not be inside the residence," said Jackson.

Views from Chopper 6 showed plumes of smoke billowing into the sky after the reported explosion.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 video: Crews are battling a large fire while responding to an active investigation in Eagleville, Montgomery County.



One person sustained minor injuries.

The incident forced nearby residents to shelter in place but that order has since been lifted.

Police have not identified the man that is being sought by police.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lower providence townshippennsylvania newsexplosionfire
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Adult and 14-year-old shot inside Federal Donuts in North Philly
Authorities identify man struck, killed by lightning in NJ
Wawa celebrates Delco opening with 'Mare of Easttown Day'
Officials seek 4 people of interest in connection to fires at McNeal Mansion
1 dead, multiple injured in Upper Darby bar shooting
Consumer prices climb as new jobless claims fall
Pedestrian struck and killed by South Jersey officer
Show More
Embiid is dominating the Hawks, but he could use some help
Community members gather to prevent demolition of church in West Philly
Joe Biden, Boris Johnson all smiles during 1st meeting
Moderna seeks FDA authorization for COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 12-17
Walk-off! See Luke Williams' 1st big league home run
More TOP STORIES News