Police in New Hampshire are looking for a man who they say used his toddler to steal prizes out of a vending machine game at a mall.Several witnesses recorded video of the crime Friday evening at The Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem.Police say the man had the small girl climb into the bottom of the Key Master where prizes are dropped for winners. They say he had the girl reach up, grab various items and hand them to him.The child eventually reaches a Nintendo DS gaming system and a Nintendo Switch.Police say the man, who also had a young boy with him, then left the area with the children and stolen items.The adult has not yet been identified.