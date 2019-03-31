Crime & Safety

Melee ensues following multiple arrests on South Street, police say

Arrests on South Street turn into attack on police: as seen on Action News at 6 a.m., March 31, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said while officers were making several arrests on South Street for disorderly conduct early Sunday morning, a crowd gathered and then became unruly.

It happened on the 300 block of South Street around 2 a.m., right when the bars started to close.

Police said five people were being arrested for disorderly conduct when patrons being let out of bars started to harass officers.

Several fights broke out, challenging the resources of officers in the area.

A citywide officer assist call was made, and officers from as far as Chestnut Hill made their way to the scene.

Police said there were at least four people injured as the crowd began to throw bottles.
