Police: Family worried after finding military weapons in elderly couple's Montgomery County home

LOWER GWYNEDD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Family members helping an elderly couple clean out their home became concerned when they discovered multiple military ordnance items and firearms inside, police said.The Lower Gwynedd Township Police Department responded Thursday afternoon to the home on the 400 block of Houston Road."While most of the items were collectible in nature, extreme precautions were taken in removing the items from the home for safe disposal," police said in a statement.Police said the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Bomb and Hazardous Device Disposal Unit, FBI, ATF and Department of Defense all responded to the home per proper protocol and procedure.They said the home took several hours to clear."The family has been cooperative and there are no pending criminal charges at this time," police said.From Chopper 6, authorities could be seen carrying out dozens of rifles, boxes of ammunition and even an array of bombs and mortars - much to the shock of neighbors who said the home belongs to a Vietnam veteran.Authorities set up tables to catalogue all the material removed from the home. One of their SUVs was stuffed with rifles they removed, cases and cases of ammo and even a couple of swords.The Wissahickon Fire Company, Community Ambulance Association of Ambler and the Plymouth Community Ambulance Association also assisted.