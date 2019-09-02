Police say there's no threat at Villanova University after 'active shooter' alert

*** RPD IS ON LOCATION AT VILLANOVA UNIVERSITY. THERE IS NO ACTIVE SHOOTER OR THREAT AT THIS TIME ***— RadnorPD (@RadnorPD) September 2, 2019
The university tells Action News an alert did go out to students about an incident on campus.
The alert claimed there was an active shooter and instructed residents to shelter in place.
Apparently no indication of a shooting. Police are on scene. pic.twitter.com/NeQZGwPfpp— Katherine Apostolacus (@Phenomenologiae) September 2, 2019
Police say they since have cleared the campus and can confirm there is no threat.
Radnor and Villanova Police Department have cleared St. Monica’s Hall at Villanova University and can confirm there is NO THREAT.— RadnorPD (@RadnorPD) September 2, 2019
It's unclear what prompted the alert.
