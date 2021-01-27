Philadelphia police officer collides with another vehicle in East Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer was injured in a crash in East Oak Lane.It happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Stenton Avenue and Vernon Road.Authorities said the officer and another driver collided at the scene.The impact caused the officer's car to jump the curb before coming to a stop on a lawn.The other car ended up about a half block away.The officer was taken to the hospital in stable condition.The driver of the other vehicle was being checked for injuries.The crash is under investigation.