Police: Passenger tosses gun, driver flees traffic stop in Bensalem

EMBED </>More Videos

Police: Passenger tosses gun, driver flees traffic stop in Bensalem. Watch this report from Action News at 4pm on August 10, 2018.

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police are looking for the driver who fled a traffic stop on Friday afternoon in Bensalem, Pa.

The incident began when state police pulled over a car with two men inside on Street Road.

According to police, the trooper asked both the driver and the passenger for identification, but both said they did not have any.

The trooper asked the passenger to step out of the car to question him. The passenger then pulled out a gun, threw it into the woods, and ran off as the driver sped away, police said.

The passenger was captured by police and the gun has been recovered.

The driver remains at large.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsBensalem Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
New details in fatal police-involved shooting in South Philadelphia
Man dead after being shot near middle school in Millville
2 injured in helicopter crash near Ocean City airport
Pa. man sought for threats, including one to Trump
Statue of former Mayor Frank Rizzo to stay put for now
'Philly Free Streets' returns this weekend
Septic truck plunges into backyard pool in Lancaster Co.
Basketball coach from Philly pleads not guilty in fatal punch
Show More
Recess now mandatory at New Jersey elementary schools
Pleasantville principal allegedly had child porn on school computer
New surveillance video in North Philly drive-by shooting; vigil held
VIDEO: Teen seriously injured when she was pushed off bridge
Video shows shootout between suspect and Pa. state police
More News