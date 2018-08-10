Police are looking for the driver who fled a traffic stop on Friday afternoon in Bensalem, Pa.The incident began when state police pulled over a car with two men inside on Street Road.According to police, the trooper asked both the driver and the passenger for identification, but both said they did not have any.The trooper asked the passenger to step out of the car to question him. The passenger then pulled out a gun, threw it into the woods, and ran off as the driver sped away, police said.The passenger was captured by police and the gun has been recovered.The driver remains at large.------