Police: Philadelphia officer apparently killed wife, himself inside home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Investigators say a Philadelphia police officer apparently killed his estranged wife and then himself inside a home.

The bodies were found in the 4600 block of Weymouth Street on Monday.

Investigators say officers went to the home for a welfare check after their daughter said her parents hadn't been heard from since Sunday.

Police gained entry to the home and found the wife in the dining room with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and face.

Police say the officer was found in the basement with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. A pistol was found next to his body.

The officer is 39 years old and is an 11-year veteran of the force who served in the 19th District.

His wife was 36 years old. The couple had at least two children.

Police say the names won't be released until all family members are notified.
