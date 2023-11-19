3 vehicles damaged after police pursuit ends in car crash in Delaware County

RIDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Three vehicles were seriously damaged during a police pursuit in Delaware County on Saturday.

The crash took place near Industrial Highway and West Sellers Avenue in Ridley Township.

Police have arrested the driver, officials say.

There is no word yet on the suspect's identity or why authorities began pursuing the vehicle.

It is also unclear whether any injuries were involved in this incident.