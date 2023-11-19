WATCH LIVE

3 vehicles damaged after police pursuit ends in car crash in Delaware County

There is no word yet on the suspect's identity or why authorities began pursuing the vehicle.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, November 19, 2023 4:27AM
RIDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Three vehicles were seriously damaged during a police pursuit in Delaware County on Saturday.

The crash took place near Industrial Highway and West Sellers Avenue in Ridley Township.

Police have arrested the driver, officials say.

There is no word yet on the suspect's identity or why authorities began pursuing the vehicle.

It is also unclear whether any injuries were involved in this incident.

