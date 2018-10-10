Glassboro Police Department is making available to the public the following thirteen (13) Body Worn Camera Videos and two (2) still screen shots showing the described vehicle and actions taken during the incident as it occurred on October 1st, 2018. Some portions of the videos have been redacted.(Personal/Privacy redactions for these were all personal information or images, un-involved bystanders, the home location of the original witness who reported a gun, interior shots of the student's car, and information from other cases that can be overheard on the radio. The Security redactions were all either the LEO computer screen in the police vehicles, images in non-public areas in the police department, and the home location of the original witness).Subsequently the vehicle stopped was occupied by two Rowan University students. The videos, which will be posted to the Glassboro Police Facebook page, provide footage from the entire incident, from start to finish. The videos are being offered in the spirit of complete transparency and to demonstrate the Police Department's compliance with appropriate protocols and training for dealing with this type of incident.In addition, Borough and Rowan Officials will form a committee that will meet on a regular basis to communicate and dialog to form a bridge to move forward. This committee will include Rowan, Borough and SGA officials.Content Warning: These videos may contain language which may be considered to be vulgar,offensive or inappropriate for minors. Viewer discretion is advised.Thank you.Franklin S. Brown, Jr.Chief of PoliceGlassboro Police Department1 South Main StreetGlassboro, New Jersey 08028856.881.1501 (x88181)