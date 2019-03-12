Police release image of suspect in shooting of Philly attorney

Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of the gunman who allegely shot a lawyer in West Philadelphia last week.

Police say Ballard Spahr attorney, Spencer Hill, was walking home along South 52nd Street just before 10:30 p.m. on March 4.

Surveillance video shows the suspect following Hill as he turned onto Hazel Street.

That's when police say the suspect attempted to rob Hill and at some point shot Hill in the chest.



"I got maybe three-fourths way down the block and I heard somebody charging behind me, so I turned around ready to fight and when I turned around the person froze," said Hill in an exclusive interview with Action News. "He shot me and then ran away. I saw the muzzle flash and I felt some pain, but I wasn't actually sure I was shot."

The suspect ran away and Hill was treated at an area hospital.

If you recognize this man you are asked to contact police at 215-686-TIPS.
