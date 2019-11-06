PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police released surveillance video on Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation into the murder of a 59-year-old man in Fox Chase.
Neighbors called police around 3 a.m. Tuesday after hearing someone in distress inside the home on the 8400 block of Algon Avenue.
Police found the victim, who friends identified as Al Chernoff, partially tied to a bed with a massive head wound and slashes to the chest.
The surveillance video shows a man, wearing a black jacket, long sleeve pink top, red sweatpants and white shoes walking around Chernoff's home.
The man walks around Chernoff's kitchen, even washing his hands and looking in the refrigerator before leaving the home.
Police are now offering a $20,000 reward for information about the man in the video.
Anyone with information is asked to call 215-686-8477 or 215-686-3334.
Chernoff was an Army veteran and employee at Philadelphia International Airport, friends said. He was pronounced dead the scene.
Police release surveillance video of suspect after man found dead, tied to bed in Fox Chase
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More