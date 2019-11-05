Man found dead, tied to bed on Algon Avenue in Fox Chase section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia homicide detectives are investigating after a 59-year-old man was found dead inside a Fox Chase home.

Neighbors called police around 3 a.m. Tuesday after hearing someone in distress inside the home on the 8400 block of Algon Avenue.

Police found the victim, who friends identified as Al Chernoff, partially tied to a bed with a massive head wound and slashes to chest.



Chernoff was pronounced dead the scene.

Authorities say a woman was seen leaving the home, but no further description has been released.

Police say there are surveillance cameras nearby that may have captured some footage that could be helpful in their investigation.

