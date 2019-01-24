Police said a St. Joseph's University student was ambushed off-campus, outside of his home, on Wynnefield Avenue Wednesday evening.It happened around 8:30 p.m. as he was getting things together from his car, getting ready to go inside the house."He said the guys approached the car tapped on the window, and he saw they had weapons," said the victim's roommate Michael McDermott.Police say the suspects got in the victim's car but made him drive around for almost 20 minutes.Luckily, the student was able to escape at some point.Detectives say they eventually found his car just a few blocks away in the 5000 block of Gainor Road.But while they were all together the suspects were making demands. He said he had to call his friends for cash."They were giving him these commands at gunpoint. So we had two guys go out to give him money, but they saw the guys in the car so they ran back inside and called the police," said McDermott.It turns out the suspects only took the victim's cell phone, but Action News just received an alarming notification from the university.St. Joe's has released a statement that reads: "In the past two weeks a handful of Saint Joseph's University students have been the victims of off-campus armed robberies on three occasions January 10, 13 and 23."On top of that, police within the district confirm several high school students in the area have been robbed the same way as well."It's disturbing because this is a relatively safe area," said Andrew Baier, SJU student.McDermott says his friend is holding up well and that they went to lunch together. This weekend he plans to head out of town to spend time with family.------