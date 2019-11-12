Police search for brazen gunman who killed a man in Logan Monday night

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 22-year-old man has died after he was shot multiple times in the city's Logan section Monday night.

It happened just before 11 p.m. on the 4900 block of North 13th Street.

Police said the man was hit three times, in the back, chest and head.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said the killer was wearing a bright construction-type vest.

Investigators are checking nearby real-time cameras for suspects.

So far there is no word on a motive.
