NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Delaware (WPVI) -- New Castle County police are searching for a man who walked out of a hospital emergency room and has not been seen since.
Police said they are searching for 28-year-old Dewenla Jones.
Police said Jones left the hospital wearing only a medical gown. Officers said earlier they were made aware of statements that caused concerns for Jones' welfare.
Jones is described as a black male, 5'10", 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
.
Police are asking anyone with information on Jones' whereabouts please contact the New Castle County Division of Police by dialing (302) 573-2800 or visit http://www.NCCPD.com.
New Castle County police searching for man who wandered away from hospital emergency room in medical gown
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More