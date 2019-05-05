Police: Search for mother after child abandoned in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking the public to take a look at this child in the picture.She was abandoned by someone claiming to be her mother, after asking a stranger to watch the child for a brief period of time Saturday morning.The woman never returned for the child.It happened around 7-30 a.m. near the 3100 block of E Street in the city's Kensington neighborhood.If you recognize this child and you are able to identify her mother, please call 911.The baby is safe and is being observed at a local hospital.