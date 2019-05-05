Police: Search for mother after child abandoned in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking the public to take a look at this child in the picture.

She was abandoned by someone claiming to be her mother, after asking a stranger to watch the child for a brief period of time Saturday morning.

The woman never returned for the child.

It happened around 7-30 a.m. near the 3100 block of E Street in the city's Kensington neighborhood.

If you recognize this child and you are able to identify her mother, please call 911.

The baby is safe and is being observed at a local hospital.
