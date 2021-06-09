Philadelphia police search for suspect caught on video stealing skills game machine

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was caught on surveillance video going through great lengths to rob a gas station in Philadelphia's Lawncrest neighborhood.

Police said the suspect entered the PNP store on the 6100 block of Rising Sun Avenue on May 8.

Video shows him playing a skills game machine for several minutes before trying to break open the machine.



The suspect is seen leaving the store, but he returned 30 minutes later and started to smash a machine.

An employee working at the store tried to stop the suspect, but the suspect attacked him, police said.

After taking the employee to the ground, the suspect is seen rolling the machine out of the store before getting away,

Anyone with information is asked to call police.
