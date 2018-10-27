Police search for woman allegedly responsible for multiple armed robberies in University City

Police search for woman allegedly responsible for multiple armed robberies in University City. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on October 27, 2018.

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Newly released video shows a woman that Philadelphia police say they are searching for in a number of armed robberies in University City.

Police say she held up a beauty supply store Thursday night on the 100 block of Farragut Street in West Philadelphia.

Authorities say she was seen inside the business days earlier, and later came back with a shotgun.

She's believed to be responsible for three other robberies in University City in a matter of weeks.

