Police search for woman allegedly responsible for multiple armed robberies in University City

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Newly released video shows a woman that Philadelphia police say they are searching for in a number of armed robberies in University City.
Police say she held up a beauty supply store Thursday night on the 100 block of Farragut Street in West Philadelphia.
Authorities say she was seen inside the business days earlier, and later came back with a shotgun.
She's believed to be responsible for three other robberies in University City in a matter of weeks.
