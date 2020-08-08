Philadelphia police search for woman missing since June

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a woman who has been missing since June.

Police say Donna Burnette was last seen leaving 3026 North 15th Street at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 14.

The 63-year-old was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, black t-shirt and black sneakers.

She is described as a white female, 5'5, 143 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police say Burnette is in poor mental health and may be confused at times.

Anyone with information should contact police at 215-686-3353.
