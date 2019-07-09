Police: Second suspect arrested in connection with murder of Curtis Jenkins III

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- A second arrest has been made in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a Camden man, Action News has learned.

Curtis Jenkins III went missing on July 1. Police say he was kidnapped and later killed.

Police believe Jenkins, who worked in Camden's clerk's office and had a side business selling home-cooked meals, was lured to his death. Sources say his father received a photo of Jenkins after the captors demanded ransom.

Man charged in murder of Camden City Council president's grandson
Police have filed murder charges in the kidnapping and death of the Camden City Council president's grandson.


Police arrested and charged 32-year-old Brandon Beverly with Jenkins' murder last week.

On Monday, police told Action News that Jalen Carr of Camden has been arrested on charges of armed robbery.

Curtis Jenkins III was the grandson of Camden City Council President Curtis Jenkins.

Vigil held for man kidnapped, killed in Camden
A vigil was held on Sunday night at Haddon Heights High School in honor of a man killed in Camden, New Jersey.
